EXCLUSIVES: ULTIMATE CCW UPGRADE

Why You Should Throw Your Expensive Rifle and Pistol Magazines in the Trash

Written By Brent Wheat
Some expensive gun gear is (gasp!) … disposable! The Gun Cranks explain why it’s perfectly normal and cost-effective to throw away those expensive pistol and rifle magazines. Of course, the devil is in the details, so listen in to find out when and why yours should make the final journey to the trash can.

