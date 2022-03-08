Speedloaders That Save You Time & Your Thumbs!
Loading mags takes time and chews up your thumbs. GUNS Magazine host Brent Wheat and American Handgunner host Tom McHale find the perfect solution! Taking a First Look at Elite Tactical Systems who created a line of pistol and universal speedloaders, they’ve found the solution to that ache you feel after loading rounds.
