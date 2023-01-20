0
SHOT Show 2023: Day 4
KOR Cases
GP from KOR Cases talks about their innovative Vacuum Rigidizing Structure (VRS) technology that allows you to secure any firearm in your case while in transit.
Falco Holsters
Tannerite
Jennifer Lindsey talks about Tannerite — inventor of the binary reactive target used as a shot indicator to improve your rifle shooting accuracy.
The Gun Cranks wrap up the final day of SHOT 2023.
