SHOT Show 2023: Day 4

Written By Brent Wheat
See all the highlights from the fourth and final day of SHOT Show 2023, including even more new products and special guest interviews. For more coverage, subscribe to FMG Publications on YouTube and follow @gunsmagazine_official on Instagram.

KOR Cases


GP from KOR Cases talks about their innovative Vacuum Rigidizing Structure (VRS) technology that allows you to secure any firearm in your case while in transit.

 

Falco Holsters


The Gun Cranks wrap up the final day of SHOT 2023.

 

Tannerite


Jennifer Lindsey talks about Tannerite — inventor of the binary reactive target used as a shot indicator to improve your rifle shooting accuracy.

SHOT Show Day 4 Wrap-Up

