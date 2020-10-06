Altor Single-Shot Self-Defense Pistols Prize Package!

Take A Knife To A Gunfight?

Written By Tom McHale
0

GUNS editor Brent Wheat challenges American Handgunner executive editor Tom McHale to hit the mark.

More FMG Videos

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Savage Arms New...
The Renegauge is an industry-first and patented dual-valve self-regulating gas system that cycles higher power loads while cutting down on recoil.
Read Full Article
Eley Ammunition...
Designed specifically for semi-auto Benchrest shooters, Eley introduces two different .22LR rounds with the same high accuracy standards expected from Eley.
Read Full Article
Compensate For...
Aimpoint's New CompM5b red dot sight will take shots never thought possible with a red dot sight.
Read Full Article