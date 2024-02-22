EXCLUSIVES: Survival Kit Essentials

Putting An End To Woke Companies
& 2A Business Discrimination

Written By Tom McHale
American Handgunner‘s Tom McHale talks about the emerging parallel economy driven by companies that actually focus on their core businesses instead of some ridiculous woke agenda. From SHOT Show 2024, he welcomes Dusty Wunderluch of Credova, one of the companies leading the charge in the 2A-friendly financial services industry.

• PublicSquare, www.publicsquare.com

