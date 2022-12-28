EXCLUSIVES: ULTIMATE CCW UPGRADE

As whitetail hunting season winds down, digital editor Ashley McGee tries out three new hunting products from small, family-owned businesses — one of which will be perfect as spring turkey season approaches.

Gear List

• Nukem Grab n’ Go Hunting Blind in True Timber HTC Green, nukemhunting.com

• Scent Blender, tryscentblender.com

• Full Range Hanging System Custom Double Mount, fullrangesystems.com

