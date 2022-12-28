New Hunting Gear
For The New Year
As whitetail hunting season winds down, digital editor Ashley McGee tries out three new hunting products from small, family-owned businesses — one of which will be perfect as spring turkey season approaches.
Gear List
• Nukem Grab n’ Go Hunting Blind in True Timber HTC Green, nukemhunting.com
• Scent Blender, tryscentblender.com
• Full Range Hanging System Custom Double Mount, fullrangesystems.com