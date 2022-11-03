Intro To Long Range With MODTAC Training Group

Take a short look at a class about long-range shooting. Nic Lenze gives a brief overview of his time attending a two-day Intro To Long Range course with MODTAC Training Group in Colorado.

MODTAC Training Group offers a wide variety of firearms training for new shooters to advanced shooters and law enforcement personnel taught by former and current Special Operators.

Their training area has a flat range berm which will hold up to 20 students on the firing line at one time, and side berms that offer lateral transitional shooting up to 180 degrees. It also allows shooting from 1 yard to 100 yards. For long range courses, there’s a 100 meter zero platform and dozens of long distance steel targets.

For more information, visit training.modtac.us

