EXCLUSIVES: JUSTIN CASE

Hold My Guns:
Aimed At Reducing Suicide

Written By Nic Lenze
1

Did you know that over 60% of firearms-related deaths are suicides? With September being Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Nic Lenze took the opportunity to learn more about Hold My Guns — a non-profit determined to stop suicide by firearm. The organization’s mission is to connect responsible firearm owners with voluntary, private off-site storage options through our national network of partnering gun shops and FFLs, during times of mental health crisis or personal need.

Learn more at HoldMyGuns.org

Subscribe to GUNS Magazine

1

We think you'd be interested in this, too

streamlight dualie color rite flashlight
Streamlight...
The new Streamlight Dualie 3AA Color-Rite Light offers three output modes: a spot beam for distance illumination, a soft, wide flood beam to illuminate work...
Read Full Article
hold my guns
Hold My Guns:...
With September being Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Nic Lenze took the opportunity to learn more about Hold My Guns — a non-profit determined to stop...
Read Full Article
Back To The Future
The last time-travel event was in June 2022. I had just picked up another Ruger 10/22, this one a carbine with plastic stock and stainless steel barrel.
Read Full Article