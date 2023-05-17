EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

Guns Vs. Italians

What Do They Know?
Written By Brent Wheat
7

Italian gunmakers of the Gardone region export hundreds of thousands of firearms to the U.S. Having built guns for half a millennium, they’re quite good at it. Special Projects Editor Roy just returned from a visit to the big boot, and you just know he pestered everyone he met to talk about … guns.

So, how do the Italians feel about gun culture? Can one even own a gun in Italy? What about cutting spaghetti with a fork? Is that a capital offense in the land of primo pasta? Tune into this episode of Gun Cranks for the answers to these and other important questions.

7

