Guns, Cops & Ammo Is Back! The Gun Cranks Tell All!

This week the Gun Cranks talk “sh*t you can’t make up,” “horse hate,” “80% guns,” “how NOT to get a ticket,” and something very “special” from American Handgunner editor, Tom McHale.

This week’s episode is presented by 1791Gunleather. Dedicated to providing high-quality leather craftsmanship in stunning and innovative holster designs. 1791 Gunleather makes OWB & IWB handgun holsters ranging from micro to full frame to revolvers. For more information visit, 1791gunleather.com

Subscribe to FMG’s Gun Cranks YouTube channel to be notified when the next video is live!