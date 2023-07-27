In the words of Benjamin Franklin, “Nothing is certain except death and taxes.” And while no one really wants to dwell on their own mortality, it’s important to have a plan for what to do with your guns when you inevitably meet your demise. In this must-watch episode for all gun owners, the Gun Cranks share tips on making a plan for your firearms, including downsizing, documentation, and potential challenges to consider.

EPISODE SPONSOR

The Gun Cranks Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

Hurricane season is here, and the time to prepare is NOW. The Patriot Power Sidekick mini generator can help you can keep your family safe during a power outage. Harness the power of the sun to keep your critical devices charged in an emergency and stay connected to family, important news and first responders.

Right now, go to 4patriots.com and use code GUNCRANKS to get 10% off your first purchase — including the Patriot Power Sidekick mini generator.

—

Hit the subscribe button to be notified when the next Gun Cranks episode is live, or sign up for the Guncrank Chronicles weekly email newsletter to get it delivered straight to your inbox.