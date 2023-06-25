Virtual reality isn’t just for gamers anymore. Loaded with real-life scenarios, dynamic targets, and interactive drills, the technology is being adopted by shooting ranges and law enforcement agencies across the country. In this week’s episode, the Gun Cranks weigh in on whether VR simulations are useful or useless for weapons training.

Have you ever trained using VR simulations? Email [email protected] and let us know what you think.

EPISODE SPONSOR

The Gun Cranks Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

Hurricane season is here, and the time to prepare is NOW. The Patriot Power Sidekick mini generator can help you can keep your family safe during a power outage. Harness the power of the sun to keep your critical devices charged in an emergency and stay connected to family, important news and first responders.

Right now, go to 4patriots.com and use code GUNCRANKS to get 10% off your first purchase — including the Patriot Power Sidekick mini generator.

—

Hit the subscribe button to be notified when the next Gun Cranks episode is live, or sign up for the Guncrank Chronicles weekly email newsletter to get it delivered straight to your inbox.