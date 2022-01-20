EXCLUSIVES: The Ruger Marlin is here!

The Gun Cranks Live at SHOT Show!

Written By Brent Wheat
Live from Las Vegas, the Gun Cranks are at the Shooting, Hunting & Outdoor Trade show, better known as SHOT. Introducing the new AmericanCop.com editor Erick Gelhaus, the Cranks talk with Erick and another guest Jim Shepherd on what the shooting sports industry has in store for us in 2022.

Sponsored by
Umarex Airguns

Umarex Airguns is known worldwide as a leading innovator and manufacturer of air pistols, pellet rifles, airsoft guns, paintball training guns, and big game air gun hunting rifles.

Umarex Airguns … Shoot with Air.

