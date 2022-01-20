The Gun Cranks Live at SHOT Show!

Live from Las Vegas, the Gun Cranks are at the Shooting, Hunting & Outdoor Trade show, better known as SHOT. Introducing the new AmericanCop.com editor Erick Gelhaus, the Cranks talk with Erick and another guest Jim Shepherd on what the shooting sports industry has in store for us in 2022.

Sponsored by

Umarex Airguns



Umarex Airguns is known worldwide as a leading innovator and manufacturer of air pistols, pellet rifles, airsoft guns, paintball training guns, and big game air gun hunting rifles.

Umarex Airguns … Shoot with Air.

Hit the Subscribe button to be notified when the next Gun Cranks episode is live!

Subscribe to all the FMG Publication newsletters here.

To subscribe to GUNS Magazine and/or American Handgunner Magazine, click here!