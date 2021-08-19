The Creation Of The Gun Cranks Olympics!
Resident Gun Cranks Brent Wheat, Tom McHale & Roy Huntington create new sports for the Olympics, discuss some of the more obscure ancient sports and develop a format for the Gun Crank Olympics!
Sponsored by Umarex Airguns
Umarex Airguns is known worldwide as a leading innovator and manufacturer of air pistols, pellet rifles, airsoft guns, paintball training guns, and big game air gun hunting rifles.
Umarex Airguns … Shoot with Air.
Subscribe to FMG’s Gun Cranks YouTube channel to be notified when the next video is live!