EXCLUSIVES: Two More On The Right Side

Size Matters: Science Says So

Written By The Gun Cranks
50
.

We’ve all heard the theory: Gun owners must be overcompensating for something — or rather, their lack of “something.” The bigger the gun or the more guns a guy has, the smaller his —- must be right? There’s even a hypothesis called the “psychosexual theory of gun ownership.”

Well, a team of sociologists from the University of Texas at San Antonio, Texas A&M University and Florida State University finally decided to put the theory to the test. Earlier this month, they published their findings in the American Journal of Men’s Health. The results may or may not surprise you …

Read the full study:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38819006/

