EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

Should You Customize Your CCW?

Written By Brent Wheat
0

Apple Google Spotify YouTube Amazon iHeart

 

How custom should your carry gun be? This week, the Cranks tackle yet another controversial topic — this time, at the suggestion of Roy Huntington.

Where do you fall on the spectrum: factory gun, fully custom or somewhere in between? Email [email protected] to let us know.

EPISODE SPONSOR

The Gun Cranks Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

Create your own stockpile of the best-selling 4Patriots Survival Food Kits. Hand-packed in the U.S.A. They have different delicious breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. Right now, go to https://4patriots.com and use code GUNCRANKS to get 10% OFF your first purchase. Start building your own stockpile today!

Hit the subscribe button to be notified when the next Gun Cranks episode is live, or sign up for the Guncrank Chronicles weekly email newsletter to get it delivered straight to your inbox.

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Holey Places
This has nothing to do about religion. It has a lot to do with holes. Yes holes, like holes through walls, doors, floors or ceilings from gunfire.
Read Full Article
IWI Masada Slim
IWI Masada Slim
The Masada Slim shoots like a service pistol yet packs like a mouse gun. The end result is reliable protection you can keep handy almost anywhere.
Read Full Article
red and white text on a dark blue background that reads
Should You...
Read Full Article