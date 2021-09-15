EXCLUSIVES: NEW CONFIGURATIONS FROM SAVAGE

Prediction Mishaps and Critter Removal

Written By Brent Wheat
Our resident Cranks – Brent Wheat, Tom McHale & Roy Huntington welcome a special guest, FMG Publications Digital Editor Serena Juchnowski who tells of her adventures with non-lethal options for self-defense. Also up for discussion are the gun predictions that went awry and how to get rid of critters who find themselves in unbelievable situations.

Sponsored by Umarex Airguns

Umarex Airguns is known worldwide as a leading innovator and manufacturer of air pistols, pellet rifles, airsoft guns, paintball training guns, and big game air gun hunting rifles.

Umarex Airguns … Shoot with Air.

T4E HDP50 Pepper Pistol

Exude OD25

