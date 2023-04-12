Proponents argue a ported barrel is effective at reducing recoil and muzzle rise, but is porting fashion over function? Brent Wheat and Erick Gelhaus join Roy Huntington as he shares the surprising results of a recent experiment and discuss various situations in which a ported barrel may or may not be preferred. Let us know in the comments — do you prefer ported or un-ported guns?

EPISODE SPONSOR

The Gun Cranks Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

The Patriot Power Generator is a NEW generation of portable, safe, silent and 100% fume-free generators. It’s as quiet as a laptop, lightweight, and can safely be used inside. Plus, it’s powerful enough for your phones, medical devices, or even your fridge.

Right now, go to 4patriots.com and use code GUNCRANKS to get 10% off your first purchase — including the Patriot Power Generator.

—

Hit the subscribe button to be notified when the next Gun Cranks episode is live, or sign up for the Guncrank Chronicles weekly email newsletter to get it delivered straight to your inbox.