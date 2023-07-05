EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

Machine Guns: Fun Or Fearsome?

Written By Brent Wheat
The Gun Cranks share their varying experiences from the full-auto machine gun world. They are legal — sort of … assuming you’re okay with spending tens of thousands of dollars and a lifetime’s worth of government regulation.

We answer the big questions … What’s the best full-auto fun gun? Will these outrageously expensive pieces of hardware become worthless with some bureaucrat’s stroke of the pen? Is there enough ammo on planet Earth to feed them, and can you even afford the care and feeding bill?

