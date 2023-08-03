EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

The M1 Carbine:
Still A Thing!

Written By Brent Wheat
1

The M1 carbine is arguably one of the most iconic firearms in U.S. history. With over six million made during World War II, the M1 remains popular today. Light, easy to handle, and low-recoil. What’s not to love? The Gun Cranks explore the pros, and maybe cons, of this little rifle.

1

