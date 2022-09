This week, the Gun Cranks talk about the highs and lows of ready positions, specifically the low-ready position. Join Brent Wheat, Tom McHale, Erick Gelhaus, and their special guest, a California power outage.

Hit the Subscribe button to be notified when the next Gun Cranks episode is live!

Subscribe to all the FMG Publication newsletters here.

To subscribe to GUNS Magazine and/or American Handgunner Magazine, click here!