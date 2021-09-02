The Gun Cranks discuss the why the single-action revolver is still relevant, what new things are happening at Colt and Cop Shop Stories of those old fashioned bar fights.

Sponsored by Umarex Airguns

Umarex Airguns is known worldwide as a leading innovator and manufacturer of air pistols, pellet rifles, airsoft guns, paintball training guns, and big game air gun hunting rifles.

Umarex Airguns … Shoot with Air.

Subscribe to FMG’s Gun Cranks YouTube channel to be notified when the next video is live!