EXCLUSIVES: BITTEN BY A DIAMONDBACK

The Joys of the Single Action and the Old Fashioned Bar Fight

Written By Brent Wheat
20

The Gun Cranks discuss the why the single-action revolver is still relevant, what new things are happening at Colt and Cop Shop Stories of those old fashioned bar fights.

Sponsored by Umarex Airguns
Umarex Airguns is known worldwide as a leading innovator and manufacturer of air pistols, pellet rifles, airsoft guns, paintball training guns, and big game air gun hunting rifles.

Umarex Airguns … Shoot with Air.

