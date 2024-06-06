EXCLUSIVES: Two More On The Right Side

When Brent’s away, the Gun Cranks will play. Join American Handgunner Editor Tom McHale, American COP Editor Erick Gelhaus and “America’s Grandpa” Roy Huntington as they share some of their favorite (and not-so-favorite) new products.

Lipsey’s S&W Ultimate Carry J-Frame

Garmin Xero C1 Chronograph

Staccato 9mm Range Ammo

Staccato 9mm Match Ammo

Trijicon RCR Reflex Sight

