Steam locomotives were a cool thing, and they’re still around to some extent as tourist attractions, but there are better ways to move trains. GUNS Magazine Editor Brent T. Wheat argues the same is true of black powder and handguns.

Tune in to this episode of Gun Cranks to find out if Tom McHale and Roy Huntington agree.

Email [email protected] to share your thoughts about using black powder for self-defense.

EPISODE SPONSOR

The Gun Cranks Podcast is presented by 4Patriots.

The Patriot Power Generator is a NEW generation of portable, safe, silent and 100% fume-free generators. It’s as quiet as a laptop, lightweight, and can safely be used inside. Plus, it’s powerful enough for your phones, medical devices, or even your fridge.

Right now, go to 4patriots.com and use code GUNCRANKS to get 10% off your first purchase — including the Patriot Power Generator.

—

Hit the subscribe button to be notified when the next Gun Cranks episode is live, or sign up for the Guncrank Chronicles weekly email newsletter to get it delivered straight to your inbox.