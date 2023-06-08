The guys get wild and talk about Big Foot, Sasquatch, Skunk Apes and all the other cryptozoological hominids allegedly frolicking in the wilderness. What kind of gun should you use if confronted, and what kind of gun would Big Foot carry? Find out answers to these questions and more, plus see what happens to Brent, in this weird and wooly episode.

Email [email protected] to share your thoughts on Bigfoot or other hominids.

