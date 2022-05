With the popularity of micro-compact wonder nines, is there still a purpose for single-stack handguns? The Cranks are here to discuss just that with guest Erick Gelhaus of American COP.

Hit the Subscribe button to be notified when the next Guncranks episode is live!

Subscribe to all the FMG Publication newsletters here.

To subscribe to GUNS Magazine and/or American Handgunner Magazine, click here!