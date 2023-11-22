10 Most-Watched Gun Cranks Episodes Of All-Time
With just a few weeks left in the year, here’s a look back at our 10 most-watched Gun Cranks episodes of all time!
10. Introducing The "Hold My Beer" Awards
We’ve all heard them uttered. Those famous last words right before someone does something dumb or dangerous, or in most cases, both … “Hold my beer!” This week, the Gun Cranks scoured the internet (and yes, got paid to do so) in order to bring you the first-ever “Hold My Beer” Awards.
9. The M1 Carbine: Still A Thing!
The M1 carbine is arguably one of the most iconic firearms in U.S. history. With over six million made during World War II, the M1 remains popular today. Light, easy to handle, and low-recoil. What’s not to love? The Gun Cranks explore the pros, and maybe cons, of this little rifle.
8. Is The .44 Magnum Too Much Gun?
The .44 Magnum was famously called “the most powerful handgun [cartridge] in the world” by Clint Eastwood in Dirty Harry. But is too much of a good thing still too much? In this episode, the Gun Cranks discuss whether the .44 Magnum is too much gun.
7. Should You Carry Where You Shouldn't?
Our resident Gun Cranks — Brent Wheat, Tom McHale and Roy Huntington answer the question: To carry or not to carry? Plus, which air gun is best and how much hot air do you really need?
6. Is It Stupid To Carry Two Guns?
Resident Gun Cranks Brent Wheat, Tom McHale & Roy Huntington question whether or not carrying two guns is smart or stupid.
5. The Case For .22 Magnum
We often hear gun writers discount the effectiveness of .22 caliber ammunition, but should they?
4. Open Carry Is Stupid!
Quite possibly, for the very first time, all three Gun Cranks agree on something — open carry is stupid! In this episode, the Gun Cranks share various reasons and examples to back up their claim.
3. Camp Safety: How To Carry While Camping
After reading about a disturbing act of violence at a campsite, the Gun Cranks discuss how, where, and what you should carry while camping.
2. Is the 5.7 Just A Fad?
The Gun Cranks are stirring up some controversy yet again! This time, debating whether 5.7x28mm is just a fad or here to stay.
1. Wadcutters For Self-Defense? Ammunition For Small Guns
In our most-watched episode of Gun Cranks to date, Erick Gelhaus of American Cop joins the Cranks to discuss whether wadcutters and semi-wadcutters are still relevant for self-defense.