A Video Review Of The Springfield Armory 1911 Ronin EMP!
A compact 9mm firepower for every day carry! Special Projects Editor Roy Huntington has a First Look at Springfield Armory’s newly released Ronin EMP. Part of the Ronin family of firearms, Roy gives a complete review and his opinion on this compact 1911. For more information, visit https://www.springfield-armory.com/1911-series-handguns/1911-ronin-handguns/1911-ronin-emp-3-9mm-handgun/.
