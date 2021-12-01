EXCLUSIVES: Top Tools for Optics Mounting

A Video Review Of The Springfield Armory 1911 Ronin EMP!

Written By Roy Huntington
8

A compact 9mm firepower for every day carry! Special Projects Editor Roy Huntington has a First Look at Springfield Armory’s newly released Ronin EMP. Part of the Ronin family of firearms, Roy gives a complete review and his opinion on this compact 1911. For more information, visit https://www.springfield-armory.com/1911-series-handguns/1911-ronin-handguns/1911-ronin-emp-3-9mm-handgun/.

8

