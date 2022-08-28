EXCLUSIVES: Ohio Fights Back

The Ruger LC Carbine: A 5.7 Surprise

Written By Nic Lenze
Just announced today, Nic Lenze gives a quick rundown of the brand new Ruger LC Carbine, a 16.25″ barreled 5.7x28mm rifle that uses the same grip and fire control unit as their 5.7 pistol.

Gear List

Ears: Axil GS Extreme, https://goaxil.com/
Eyes: Gatorz Eyewear, https://gatorz.com
Targets: Sport Ridge Bullseye Self-Adhesive Reactive Target, https://www.sportridge.com
Optic: Holosun Technologies, https://holosun.com

