The Ruger LC Carbine: A 5.7 Surprise
Just announced today, Nic Lenze gives a quick rundown of the brand new Ruger LC Carbine, a 16.25″ barreled 5.7x28mm rifle that uses the same grip and fire control unit as their 5.7 pistol.
