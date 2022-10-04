EXCLUSIVES: JUSTIN CASE

Tactical Robin Hood:
The Steambow AR-6 Stinger II Tactical

Written By Nic Lenze
2

We might be a gun channel, but that doesn’t mean we don’t enjoy other means of poking holes! In this First Look, Nic Lenze sends some bolts downrange with the Steambow AR-6 Stinger II Tactical crossbow.

The Steambow AR-6 Stinger II Tactical measures just over 22 inches long, weighs less than 3 lbs. and delivers a bolt speed of 190 fps. It includes 55 lbs. limbs, a vertical forend grip, an adjustable buttstock with a commercial-spec AR-15 buffer tube, six (6) bolts with field tips, two strings and a stringing aid. A laser sight can be purchased separately. Also available for purchase is a speed loader that holds five bolts and can fill the magazine in seconds. For your used arrows, there is also a matching tactical quiver, which can also be mounted on the side of the crossbow with the Picatinny rail.

For full specifications, visit steambow.at.

Subscribe to GUNS Magazine

Gear List

Eye Protection: Gatorz Eyewear, https://gatorz.com

2

We think you'd be interested in this, too

steambow ar-6 stinger II
Tactical Robin...
We might be a gun channel, but that doesn't mean we don't enjoy other means of poking holes! In this First Look, Nic Lenze sends some bolts downrange with...
Read Full Article
French 1886 Lebel
In the history of firearms, the French Mle.1886 rifle — unofficially and universally nicknamed the “Lebel” — looms large as the weapon making all...
Read Full Article
New Products...
Guns and the gear to carry and outfit them. Check out 2022's latest.
Read Full Article