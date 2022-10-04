We might be a gun channel, but that doesn’t mean we don’t enjoy other means of poking holes! In this First Look, Nic Lenze sends some bolts downrange with the Steambow AR-6 Stinger II Tactical crossbow.

The Steambow AR-6 Stinger II Tactical measures just over 22 inches long, weighs less than 3 lbs. and delivers a bolt speed of 190 fps. It includes 55 lbs. limbs, a vertical forend grip, an adjustable buttstock with a commercial-spec AR-15 buffer tube, six (6) bolts with field tips, two strings and a stringing aid. A laser sight can be purchased separately. Also available for purchase is a speed loader that holds five bolts and can fill the magazine in seconds. For your used arrows, there is also a matching tactical quiver, which can also be mounted on the side of the crossbow with the Picatinny rail.

For full specifications, visit steambow.at.

