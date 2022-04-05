EXCLUSIVES: “I Will Not Comply”

Ammo Inc.'s Streak Ammunition

A Training Tool For Real World Self-Defense,
See Where Your Shot Goes!
Written By GUNS Staff
0

American Cop editor Erick Gelhaus has a First Look at Ammo Inc.’s Streak ammunition. Only visible within 30º of the shooter’s point of view, it gives you immediate feedback on your shot without disclosing your position. For more information, visit ammoinc.com.

0

