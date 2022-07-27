Transcript

Hey, guys! Welcome back to GUNS Magazine. I’m Nick and this is my buddy Dave.

You’re probably used to seeing the range where I shoot and I wanted to kind of show where that is. Dave, why don’t you tell us a bit about MODTAC.

So MODTAC’s a two-part company. Modern Tactical Creations was started in 2017 and we build carbon fiber suppressor shields for various different platforms and we also have MODTAC Training Group. I’m the primary instructor, and we do pistol carving and long-range classes.

This is our M-RAC Suppressor Shield. It is mounted to the end of an M-LOK® handguard, and it’s got a quarter-turn quick disconnect coupler so you can remove it and take it off if you need to. The idea behind the suppressor shield is that there’s an air gap inside, so the suppressor cools off naturally and it doesn’t transfer heat to the outside so you can stay safe and so you don’t burn yourself on a precision gun.

You want to see it in action? Yeah, let’s do it!