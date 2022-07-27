MODTAC Suppressor Shields
Keep Your Pants Intact
This week, First Look looks a little different. Nic Lenze introduces you to Dave Mason, co-owner of Modern Tactical Creations (MODTAC). Tune in for a live demonstration of the M-RAC Suppressor Shield.
Transcript
Hey, guys! Welcome back to GUNS Magazine. I’m Nick and this is my buddy Dave.
You’re probably used to seeing the range where I shoot and I wanted to kind of show where that is. Dave, why don’t you tell us a bit about MODTAC.
So MODTAC’s a two-part company. Modern Tactical Creations was started in 2017 and we build carbon fiber suppressor shields for various different platforms and we also have MODTAC Training Group. I’m the primary instructor, and we do pistol carving and long-range classes.
This is our M-RAC Suppressor Shield. It is mounted to the end of an M-LOK® handguard, and it’s got a quarter-turn quick disconnect coupler so you can remove it and take it off if you need to. The idea behind the suppressor shield is that there’s an air gap inside, so the suppressor cools off naturally and it doesn’t transfer heat to the outside so you can stay safe and so you don’t burn yourself on a precision gun.
You want to see it in action? Yeah, let’s do it!
So, after about three mags on full auto we’re seeing suppressor temperatures of over a thousand degrees and the outside of the shield is in that 450 to 500-degree range — still safe to touch briefly with your fingers and definitely safe to transition without burning a hole in your pants.
Well, thank you for joining us for another First Look. Dave, thank you so much for having us and also for letting me shoot on your range all the time so we can bring videos to these beautiful people.
Make sure you like this video and subscribe to the channel, also why don’t you check out MODTAC on Instagram? I heard the people that run it are pretty cool!
Thanks for tuning in. We’ll see you at the next one!
