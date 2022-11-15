The IWI UZI Pro
We're UZIng With Excitement!
A classic with an update. The IWI UZI Pro SB is the star of this week’s First Look.
The UZI PRO SB features a side-folding stabilizing brace produced for IWI US by SB Tactical LLC, designers and manufacturers of the original SB15 and SB47 pistol stabilizing braces. The unique side-folding feature allows the UZI PRO SB to be fired with or without the brace extended, depending on the shooter’s need.
Gear List
• Ammunition: Freedom Munitions, freedommunitions.com
• Ear Protection: Axil, Trackr Blu Ear Muffs, goaxil.com
• Eye Protection: Gatorz Eyewear Delta, gatorz.com
