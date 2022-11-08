The Holosun AEMS Green

Just when you got used to red dots, here come green dots. Nic Lenze shows you the AEMS, a green dot option from Holosun. Groups for proof!

The Holosun AEMS combines a large field of view in a compact, lightweight package. It has double the glass surface area and is 11% shorter than standard 20mm micro style optics and weighs just 3.9oz. The AEMS is equipped with Holosun innovations like solar failsafe, shake awake, multi-reticle system, and up to 50k hour battery life. AEMS features a 7075-aluminum housing with removable, clear, flip-down lens covers. The included lower 1/3 co-witness mount is removable providing adaptability across firearm platforms.

For more information, visit holosun.com.

