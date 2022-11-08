EXCLUSIVES: THE AYOOB FILE

Not Jolly, Not Giant

The Holosun AEMS Green
Written By Nic Lenze
5

Just when you got used to red dots, here come green dots. Nic Lenze shows you the AEMS, a green dot option from Holosun. Groups for proof!

The Holosun AEMS combines a large field of view in a compact, lightweight package. It has double the glass surface area and is 11% shorter than standard 20mm micro style optics and weighs just 3.9oz. The AEMS is equipped with Holosun innovations like solar failsafe, shake awake, multi-reticle system, and up to 50k hour battery life. AEMS features a 7075-aluminum housing with removable, clear, flip-down lens covers. The included lower 1/3 co-witness mount is removable providing adaptability across firearm platforms.

For more information, visit holosun.com.

Hit the subscribe button to be notified when our next First Look video is live, or sign up for the weekly First Look email newsletter to get it delivered straight to your inbox.

Gear List

Ear Protection: Axil, Trackr Blu Ear Muffs, goaxil.com

Eye Protection: Gatorz Eyewear Delta, gatorz.com

FMG’s product selections are curated by the editorial team. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission, at no cost to you. We only recommend products we genuinely love.

5

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Holosun AEMS Green Dot Sight
The Holosun AEMS...
Just when you got used to red dots, here come green dots! Nic Lenze shows you the AEMS, a green dot option from Holosun. Groups for proof!
Read Full Article
PPC Competition
Depending on who you talk to, PPC stands for “Practical Police Course,” “Police Pistol Course” or “Police Pistol, Combat.” LAPD veteran,...
Read Full Article
A Modern Day...
Always fascinated by the buffalo hunters of the 19th century, I read as much about them as possible as a kid. Their rifles of choice were big bore,...
Read Full Article