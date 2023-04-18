EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

Hi-Point JXP 10mm

Roy's Thoughts After His First Shots
Written By Roy Huntington
0

Roy’s back this week with a quick peek at a gun that viewers have been requesting — the Hi-Point JXP 10mm.

Despite being one of the largest-selling handguns in the country, maybe even the world, some shooters have been critical of Hi-Points in recent years. But is all the criticism justified?

Special Assignments Editor Roy Huntington shares his thoughts after firing his first-ever shots with the Hi-Point 10mm. For more information, visit hi-pointfirearms.com.

Want to see more First Looks? Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get them delivered straight to your inbox.

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

image of hi-point jxp 10mm handgun with hi-point logo
Hi-Point JXP...
Roy's back this week with a quick peek at a gun that viewers have been requesting — the Hi-Point JXP 10mm.
Read Full Article
Uncle Bob
Everybody needs an Uncle Bob. In a family rife with characters, he stood out from the rest. Uncle Bob just had no filter. Born the 13th of 14 children,...
Read Full Article
Picture of crowd at 2023 NRA Annual Meeting
NRA Annual...
The National Rifle Association's Annual Meeting was held in Indianapolis on April 14-16, 2023.
Read Full Article