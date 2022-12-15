While short-barreled AR pistols are fun, Roy Huntington thinks this full-length, 16″ 9mm SAINT Victor Carbine from Springfield Armory could be even better.

The SAINT Victor 9mm Carbine features forged 7075 T6 aluminum dedicated 9mm upper and lower receivers and a Melonite®-coated 16” barrel. At the muzzle is the SA Forward Blast Diverter, recessed under the carbine’s free-floated, full-length handguard that features ample M-Lok® slots for accessories.

The carbine feeds from Colt®-pattern, 32-round magazines that interface with the carbine’s dedicated 9mm lower. Rounding out the package are spring-loaded flip-up sights, a six-position collapsible B5 Systems Bravo Stock featuring an ergonomic cheekweld and no-slip cushioned buttpad, B5 Systems Type 23 P-Grip, and a B5 Systems trigger guard. An ambidextrous safety ensures you can effectively run the carbine from either shoulder.

The Springfield Armory SAINT Victor 9mm Carbine is priced at $1,299 MSRP. For full specs, visit springfield-armory.com.

Hit the subscribe button to be notified when our next First Look video is live, or sign up for the weekly First Look email newsletter to get it delivered straight to your inbox.