First Look: Ruger Super Wrangler

Roy’s had his Ruger Super Single Six for nearly six decades, so when the company announced its new Ruger Super Wrangler, naturally, he was interested.

The single-action revolvers feature a robust steel cylinder frame and ship with two cylinders, allowing you to convert between inexpensive .22 LR ammunition and powerful .22 WMR ammunition. Tune in to find out what Roy thinks after his first shots!

