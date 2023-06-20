EXCLUSIVES: In Self-Defense

First Look: Ruger Super Wrangler

Written By Roy Huntington
1

Roy’s had his Ruger Super Single Six for nearly six decades, so when the company announced its new Ruger Super Wrangler, naturally, he was interested.

The single-action revolvers feature a robust steel cylinder frame and ship with two cylinders, allowing you to convert between inexpensive .22 LR ammunition and powerful .22 WMR ammunition. Tune in to find out what Roy thinks after his first shots!

For more information, visit Ruger.com.

For targets like the one used by Roy, check out our friends at Axle Targets.

1

