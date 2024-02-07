Custom Single Shot Break Open in .44-40

0
Custom Single-Shot
Break-Open Rifle In .44-40
What happens in the winter when weather conditions limit Roy Huntington’s ability to get outside and shoot? He starts tinkering more in his shop. The most recent result is a custom single-shot break-open rifle in .44-40. Fortunately for us, he shared videos of the entire process.
A Work in Progress
Almost There ...
It Actually Worked!
The Final Reveal
See more videos of the process and the inaugural first shot over on our YouTube channel @FMGPubs.
