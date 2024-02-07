Custom Single Shot Break Open in .44-40

EXCLUSIVES: Pocket Power

Custom Single-Shot
Break-Open Rifle In .44-40

Written By Roy Huntington
What happens in the winter when weather conditions limit Roy Huntington’s ability to get outside and shoot? He starts tinkering more in his shop. The most recent result is a custom single-shot break-open rifle in .44-40. Fortunately for us, he shared videos of the entire process.

A Work in Progress

Almost There ...

It Actually Worked!

The Final Reveal

See more videos of the process and the inaugural first shot over on our YouTube channel @FMGPubs.

