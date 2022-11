The first stop along Nic Lenze’s journey to competing in The Proving Grounds, a tactical shooting competition, is AttackPAK. Take a look at what they do and how they do it, ending in a new belt that’s ready to compete.

For more information, visit attackpak.com.

