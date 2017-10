New from Versacarry is the Orion, a tuckable, ambidextrous, leather holster capable of OWB or IWB carry. The Orion accommodates micro, sub- compact, 1911 and full-size firearms. For IWB carry, removable metal clips are included to adjust the draw angle as preferred. It is available in black or distressed brown exotic water buffalo leather.

(979) 820-3267

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/versacarry