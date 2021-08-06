A self-defense commitment, whether manifested through daily concealed carry or a home-defense plan, is a lifelong journey.

In this Special Edition, you’ll find answers to many of the biggest self-defense questions.

Avoidance skills are arguably the single most effective self-defense strategy. You are guaranteed to win 100% of the confrontations you can successfully avoid. To help you do just that, inside are tips on urban survival and specific strategies you can use to improve your situational awareness.

How about carry strategies? How do you choose the right holster? How do you best carry at work? We’ll provide tips on pocket and ankle carry and one man’s secrets for overcoming “big guy” concealed carry challenges. You’ll discover ideas on how to carry at work, even if your daily attire is something as carry unfriendly as … hospital scrubs.

That’s not all. Inside you’ll find tips to help you choose and conceal the ideal everyday carry knife, defensive handgun reviews, ammunition performance and much, much more.

