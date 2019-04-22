Walther PPQ SC LE Pistol Package

Enter to win SCCY CPX-3 .380 Auto Prize Package!

According to Walther Arms, you “carry the advantage” with the PPQ Sub-Compact. The polymer striker-fired, self-defense handgun features an ergonomic design and a smooth single-action trigger. It has two drop safeties, a firing pin block, a Picatinny accesory rail, front and rear slide serrations, a compact grip and 3-dot combat sights. Interchangeable back straps allow the user to customize fit. A Tenifer coating with matte finish on the slide and barrel resists corrosion. If you win this giveaway, you will get the LE Edition of the PPQ Sub-Compact that comes with Phosphoric Night Sights and an extra magazine with a pinky extension.

Emerson’s La Griffe knife features a 1.75" blade made of 154 CM with a stone washed or black Cerakote finish. The blade ends in a finger hole so the user can hold it in a comfortable grip and it can serve as a claw when needed.

Protect your eyes while looking sharp with the Wiley X Nash Pol Green Plat Flash/Kryptek Altitude Frame. It features Wiley X’s scratch-resistant and anti-fog coated Selenite polycarbonate lenses and Kryptek-patterned frame.

If you ever have to use your PPQ Sub-Compact LE for self-defense, you’re covered because you also get a One-Year Membership to the Armed Citizens’ Legal Defense Network. Membership includes access to legal advice and expenses after a self-defense incident.

You can carry the Walther Arms’ advantage. But you have to win first!

