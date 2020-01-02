Enter to win Daniel Defense DD5V4 Rifle Prize Package!

TriStar Arms Trinity LT Over/Under Package Giveaway

Written By admin
4

Enter to win a TriStar Arms Trinity LT Over/Under Package worth over $1,858!

TriStar Arms Trinity LT Over/Under is a 12-ga. shotgun featuring a laser-engraved aluminum receiver and is wrapped with Turkish Walnut. It comes standard with a red fiber optic sight, five choke tubes (Beretta/Benelli Mobil), top tang barrel safety selector and 28" chrome-lined barrels. The Trinity LT weighs 6.3 lbs. making it one of the lightest shotguns on the market.

InvictaSafe’s Firearm Display Safe features a see-through ballistic glass with a picture-type frame.” Combined with the LED lighting, it makes your firearm stand out and attract attention like a painting.

The Blacktail is a sleek and slender knife with an overall length of 6.75” it has a drop-point style blade made of 8Cr14Mov steel and an aluminum handle.

The MEC Sizemaster is a single-stage reloader featuring a highly accurate power ring collet resizer that returns every base back to original factory specs and the E-Z Prime auto primer feed that dispenses primers automatically. The resizing station handles high- or low-base brass or steel heads.

For a chance to own the Trinity LT Over/Under package, enter today. Who knows? It may be your time to win!

4

We think you'd be interested in this, too

GMP Quick Hit #2...
Church security is on everyone’s mind after the recent shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in Texas, but starting an effective church protective...
Read Full Article
Happy New Year,...
We made it through another one, but now things are going to get a lot more interesting. Virginia’s General Assembly is now firmly controlled by anti-gun...
Read Full Article
Viridian...
Arriving on the scene with cutting edge technology back in 2006, Viridian Weapon Technologies has since become a top name in laser sights and lights.
Read Full Article