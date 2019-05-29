Stoeger STR-9 Pistol Package

Stoeger’s STR-9 Striker-Fired Pistol, chambered in 9mm with a 15+1 capacity, combines both form and function. It features a black nitride finish for corrosion-resistance, interchangeable backstrap grips for a custom fit and a 4.17" barrel for easy concealment and quick deployment. It also has an internal trigger safety, dovetail sights and front and back slide serrations. OAL is 7.44" and weight is 1.5 lbs.



Peltor Sport’s Smart Tactical 500 Electronic Hearing Protector suppresses harmful gunshot noise and amplifies low-level sounds. The Sport SecureFit Safety Eyewear meanwhile, is designed to minimize noise leaks when worn with the hearing protector. Impact-resistant lenses with anti-fog coating absorb up to 99.9% of UV radiation.



Coast’s TX9R is a flashlight created for law enforcement and military operators. It has high, strobe and low modes, a rechargeable long-range optic system and slide focus.



The McBee TI from Spyderco is designed by U.S. Marine veteran Jonathan McNees. The knife’s 1.52”-long blade is made from CTS XHP steel; the handle is Titanium.

