Standard Mfg. S333 Thunderstruck Prize Package Giveaway

Written By GUNS Staff
Enter to win a Standard Mfg. S333 Thunderstruck Package worth over $558!

The S333 Thunderstruck! Standard Manufacturing’s new handgun is can simultaneously fire two rounds of .22 Win Mag with each pull of the trigger, as many as eight rounds in only three seconds! By combining standard ammunition and birdshot, each pull of the trigger will deliver a combination of firepower and light recoil. This ergonomically designed double-barrel, double-action revolver has an articulated safety integral to the trigger. A deliberate pull of the trigger is required before the transfer bar will clear from the firing pins and hammers. The S333’s barrel is made of high-strength steel; the frame is 7075 aircraft-grade aluminum with an anodized finish; the grip is polymer.

There’s no better way to carry your new S333 Thunderstruck than in a holster specially made and designed for it — the S333 Belt Holster. This ambidextrous holster can be worn inside or outside the waist band.

The Slacker from CRKT is a lowprofile folding knife designed by Ken Onion. Featuring field strip technology allowing it to be disassembled for cleaning without tools, the Slacker can be used even for dirty jobs.

You know the drill by now, right, so enter today. I hope your name will be the one that’s picked.

