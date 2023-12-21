EXCLUSIVES: Pocket Power

Springfield Armory California-Compliant 20” Hellion 5.56mm

Written By GUNS Staff
0

Springfield Armory‘s Hellion 20” rifle California-compliant model is the newest addition to the Hellion line of 5.56mm bullpups.

By including a  California-compliant grip from Strike Industries, SA Muzzle Brake, non-adjustable stock and a 10-round Magpul PMAG, the bullpup is now available for sale in America’s more restrictive locales.

With an innovative bullpup configuration where the action is located behind the trigger, this Hellion features a 20” barrel for increased downrange performance without sacrificing overall length. It sports ambidextrous controls that pair with a reversible case ejection system, allowing it to be easily fired from either shoulder.

SPECS

• Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO (.223 REM)

• Overall Length: 31.75 inches

• Barrel Length: 20 inches (CMV w/ Bayonet Lug, Melonite, 1:7)

• Weight: 8 lbs. 6 oz.

• Front Sight: Integrated flip-up, Elevation adjustable

• Rear Sight: Integrated flip-up with 5-position aperture, Windage adjustable

• Gas System: 2-Position adjustable, Short stroke piston

• Handguard: Polymer, M-LOK

• Stock: Fixed

• Charging Handle: Ambidextrous, Non-reciprocating

• Safety Switch: Ambidextrous

For more on the California-Compliant 20” Hellion 5.56mm (MSRP of $2,031), visit Springfield-Armory.com.

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get more new product announcements delivered straight to your inbox.

0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

The Ultimate...
A disclaimer is in order: Star Wars is a pretty serious thing for me. In 1977 I was 11 years old. I recall even today the playground chatter about some...
Read Full Article
Springfield Armory California-Compliant 20” Hellion 5.56mm
Springfield...
Springfield Armory's Hellion 20” rifle California-compliant model is the newest addition to the Hellion line of 5.56mm bullpups.
Read Full Article
Rossi R92...
Nothing is “funner” than a day shooting a carbine lever gun. Doing so brings back the excitement and enthusiasm you had as a kid from watching John...
Read Full Article