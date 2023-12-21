Springfield Armory California-Compliant 20” Hellion 5.56mm
Springfield Armory‘s Hellion 20” rifle California-compliant model is the newest addition to the Hellion line of 5.56mm bullpups.
By including a California-compliant grip from Strike Industries, SA Muzzle Brake, non-adjustable stock and a 10-round Magpul PMAG, the bullpup is now available for sale in America’s more restrictive locales.
With an innovative bullpup configuration where the action is located behind the trigger, this Hellion features a 20” barrel for increased downrange performance without sacrificing overall length. It sports ambidextrous controls that pair with a reversible case ejection system, allowing it to be easily fired from either shoulder.
SPECS
• Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO (.223 REM)
• Overall Length: 31.75 inches
• Barrel Length: 20 inches (CMV w/ Bayonet Lug, Melonite, 1:7)
• Weight: 8 lbs. 6 oz.
• Front Sight: Integrated flip-up, Elevation adjustable
• Rear Sight: Integrated flip-up with 5-position aperture, Windage adjustable
• Gas System: 2-Position adjustable, Short stroke piston
• Handguard: Polymer, M-LOK
• Stock: Fixed
• Charging Handle: Ambidextrous, Non-reciprocating
• Safety Switch: Ambidextrous
For more on the California-Compliant 20” Hellion 5.56mm (MSRP of $2,031), visit Springfield-Armory.com.
