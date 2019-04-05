SCCY CPX-3 .380 Auto Package Giveaway

SCCY’s CPX-3 is a .380 Auto with a 10-round magazine and Roebuck Quad-Lock technology. SCCY’s Roebuck Quad-Lock system utilizes four points of contact to ensure the barrel repeats to the same position. The CPX-3 also has a double-action hammer firing system preventing accidental discharge if the gun is dropped, a double-action trigger for shooter comfort and accuracy as well as a child-resistant trigger guard lock.



One ARX/RNP Sport & Carry Combo Pack in 380 Auto is also included in the giveaway. That’s 100 cartridges of range ammo and 25 cartridges of defense ammo.



The Spartan Phrike Knife is named after the Greek goddess of horror and fear. Its 4.25" drop-point blade is made of S35VN steel and comes with a multi-cam nylon sheath.



Get a chance to own this SCCY CPX-3 .380 Auto Package! All you need to do is enter!



