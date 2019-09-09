Savage Arms 110 Storm Prize Package Giveaway

Enter to win a Saveage Arms 110 Storm Package worth over $1,196!

As Savage Repeating Arms Company celebrates its 125th anniversary this year, we are delighted a Savage Arms firearm is at the forefront of this issue’s giveaway. The 110 Storm features an AccuFit system allowing shooters to customize length-of-pull and comb height, a user-adjustable AccuTrigger for a light, crisp pull and an AccuStock rail system to secure the action three-dimensionally along its entire length. Chambered in 270 WIN with a 4-round capacity, the 110 Storm’s stainless steel barrel and receiver with a matte finish complements the gray Sporter stock.



Federal Ammunition’s Gold Medal Berger 224 Valkyrie feature an advanced boat-tail bullet with a high ballistic coefficient providing the flattest trajectories, less wind drift and long-range accuracy.



Spyderco’s Efficient (C216GBBK) is a 7.07”-long knife with a non-reflective black oxide coating on its 2.98" 8Cr13MoV blade. The ergonomic handle has stainless steel liners and G-10 scales.



CamelBak’s Sparta is made of 500D Double-rip Cordura, the Sparta can carry over 30 liters of cargo including 100 oz. of liquid in its Mil Spec Crux Lumbar Reservoir.



According to Savage Arms, holding one of their guns is “knowing what winning feels like.” That means if we pick your name in this giveaway, it’s going to be a double-win for you.





