Enter to win a Rock River Arms’ BT92152 Package worth over $1,774!

Rock River Arms’ compact BT92152 pistol with SBA3 arm brace in 9x19mm has a billet aluminum lower with a GLOCK-compatible flared magwell and integral winter trigger guard. The upper receiver is extruded aluminum A4. The 4.5″ barrel is chrome-lined chrome moly with a 1:10 twist. With an OAL of 23.5″ with the brace extended, the BT92152 is equipped with a Smith Vortex Flash Suppressor, an RRA 2-stage trigger and an aluminum, free float handguard that’s M-Lok compatible. Hogue rubber grips and a 17+1 GLOCK-compatible magazine are included.

Attach TRUGLO’s Ignite Mini Compact 22mm Red Dot Sight to your new BT92152 and you’ll be hitting your targets. The sight has a 2MOA Red-Dot, a 22mm multi-coated objective lens, 10 brightness settings and a wide field of view.

MTM Case-Gard’s Tactical Magazine Can — TMCHG is lockable and designed to hold 10 double-stack pistol magazines in precut foam padding.

The Model CC-400-B from Bear OPS is a tactical fixed-blade knife with an OAL of 6.25″. The blade is made of 1095 Carbon Steel with a Rockwell hardness of 58-60. The CC-400-B comes with a Kydex sheath and chain.

The Master Cleaning Station (AR15) from Real Avid provides spill-proof storage and organizes tools. A magnetic tray keeps small gun parts from getting lost. The oil resistant, no-slip, padded mat rolls up and fits into a storage bag.

The Razor X-TRM from Walker’s protects your ears and features cooling pads, a moisture-wicking headband and omnidirectional microphones for clear digital sound.

Don’t miss the chance to win this giveaway! It’s packed to help protect you and yours.

