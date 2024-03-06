Salsa And Justice

You’ve all seen the commercial: cowboy cooks outraged that one of their number would stoop to using a picante sauce made in New York City — Noo Yawk Si-tee? — and generally reflecting that quality salsa can only come from the Great State of Texas. Maybe it works that way with justice, too, because we can’t imagine this ever happening in Noo Yawk Si-tee.

The saga began when Fort Worth Police Corporal Randy Whisenhunt stopped Jesus Puentes on suspicion of driving under the influence. A struggle ensued, one that almost turned deadly when Puentes grabbed Whisenhunt’s sidearm. The desperate officer knocked the gun away, but this left Puentes on top of the young cop, beating him severely with his fists.

Enter Lee Lively, a passing motorist who observed the scuffle, then saw Puentes going for the dazed officer’s gun. Lively leaped from his truck, beat Puentes in a race-for-the-roscoe, then shouted an order to halt and winged two shots after the fleeing felon as Puentes tried to make his getaway. Puentes gained two slugs in the legs and a new friend, an attorney.

You can all guess what came next: Puentes sued Whisenhunt and Lively for $1.75 million, claiming negligence and excessive force. Perhaps on the coasts Puentes would have scored big, with a healthy cash settlement, riots held in his honor, maybe his own TV show. But this wasn’t happening in Noo Yawk Si-tee, folks; this was goin’ down in the Lone Star State!

Corporal Whisenhunt countersued, and the same Fort Worth jury heard both cases. When all the hoopla and horsefeathers settled, the suspect, Puentes, was ordered to pay $1.75 million in punitive damages and $1,000 for his victim’s medical bills.

Adding insult to injury, Puentes received a life sentence for his attack on the officer.

Radical and absurd as the idea may seem, the jury felt the violent felon — not the officer or Good Samaritan citizen — was the real criminal in this case. Imagine that.

Whisenhunt’s lawyer pointed out that the ruling was diametrically opposed to a recent New York City case in which a subway mugger was awarded $4.3 million after being shot by the police. The jury was pleased with the comparison.

“We just wanted to make a statement,” said juror Elsie Bowles. “We’re tired of the frivolous lawsuits that are plaguing our court system.”

Corporal Whisenhunt and Mr. Lively didn’t expect Puentes to actually cough up the bucks, but felt good about the message sent by their fellow citizen-jurors. Good salsa, good justice — let’s hear it for the Lone Star State!